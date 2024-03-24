Paws and Stripes raises funds for veterans with flea market

For 14 years, Paws and Stripes has been helping veterans in Albuquerque adjust to civilian life.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexicans showed out Saturday for a local nonprofit that helps veterans. Paws and Stripes hosted their first-ever flea market to help them fundraise for their programs.

For 14 years, Paws and Stripes has been helping veterans in Albuquerque adjust to civilian life.

“We focus on veterans who have service-related trauma so PTSD, traumatic brain injury. They can come to us, and we have a range of different therapy options we can help them with,” said Rob St. Mary, a Paws and Stripes director of development.

Their most popular program is their Veteran Service Dog Program.

“Veterans are paired with a rescue dog from the shelter, and they work with our trainers to train their own service animal. What this does is it allows veterans to be able to live a better life,” said St. Mary.

It’s events like this weekend’s flea market that help the nonprofit raise funds to help veterans.

Vendors paid Paws and Stripes for their spots on Saturday. They also had a booth where people could donate or see what programs they offer.

“I’m looking around and there is at least 20 different vendors here, I think. This is a great opportunity for us to see what is out there for us as veterans,” said Maurice Portillo, a Paws and Stripes graduate.

Portillo is a veteran himself, and says the help from Paws and Stripes was life changing.

“I had a great service dog, her name was Akira, I got her from Paws and Stripes. It took a little while to get through my program. She made life way better, I was able to take her to work with me, I was able to engage with the community,” said Portillo.

While this was just the first flea market, organizers say they plan on having it again next year. All in hopes of bringing in more donations for veterans in need.

“It’s only possible because of great people step up in order to make that happen, so the impact happens because people care. That is what you are seeing here today,” said St. Mary.