Pay It 4ward: Disabled veteran thanked for keeping the music going

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a certain power in music that tends to bring everyone together, but sometimes the person playing the music can do that too.

Tonight’s Pay It 4ward helps a man who holds that power, and shares it.

“Everybody’s dancing, everybody’s engaged, I think music brings everybody together,” said Eileen Jessen.

Eileen Jessen went in search of a DJ for Hawthorne Elementary years ago and she found the perfect match.

“He’s amazing, he just jumps and runs and does everything and like you ask him to be somewhere he’s there,” said Jessen.

Rockin’ Rob behind the DJ booth.

“I had asked other people and other people had wanted like $350 to do it, for setting up and breaking down. But he said could you afford a cupcake? And I’m like ‘I think we could afford a cupcake, are you serious!?'” Jessen said.

And school events haven’t been the same since.

“He’s very sweet, he’s so kind, he’s doing this out of the kindness of his heart,” said Jessen.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

“Thank you so much for everything that you do for Hawthorne Elementary School it means so much to us that you take care of us,” Jessen said.

Rob is a 25-year Army veteran, and he uses music for more than just a good time

“It helps me overcome my disability because when I’m playing music and I see the kids, I forget I’m on crutches,” said Rob.