Pay It 4ward: Local shop owner thanked for helping those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It might look like a regular formal wear store from the outside, but “Forever Yours” is ground zero for giving back.

“Just anybody who needs help, they’re always the first ones to give the help,” said Tina Salas, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Linda Corriz -Barreras is the shop owner by day, band manager by night, and volunteer extraordinaire in between.

“She’s an amazing, giving person. She does everything from her heart, she literally helps everybody in need,” said Salas.

Salas’ family felt the direct impact of Linda’s generosity a few years ago. Salas’ niece’s babysitter reportedly attacked the then 1 year old in 2020.

“She died, they brought her back to life, but she was injured permanently,” said Salas.

Linda rallied her band, Black Pearl Band NM, to put together a benefit concert to help with the family’s medical bills.

“Raised over I think it was $10,000 for her medical bills, and they did it with their whole heart,” Salas said.

The band has done several concerts since.

“She’s always the first one to lend a helping hand, to say, ‘What do you need, what can I do how can I help you?’” said a Salas family member.

This group says the giving doesn’t stop there. She’ll help homeless people outside her shop, and local students in need.

Most recently, with more than 300 pairs of jeans for children at Valley High School.

“She helps Valley High School a lot, anything that we need, she’ll go and help,” said Tillie Velasquez.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

