Pay It 4ward: Man thanked for providing color correcting glasses to Rio Rancho students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tonight, KOB 4 is Paying It 4ward to a familiar face. Except, the last time we checked in on this deserving man, he was the one Paying It 4ward.

Now, his kindness and generosity inspired some of his closest friends to say “Thank you.”

KOB 4 first introduced you to Ronald Neldon when he surprised colorblind students in Rio Rancho with several pairs of EnChroma glasses.

“Back in June 25, 1996, my life was redefined,” said Neldon.

“Ron is a wounded survivor of a tower bombing in Saudi Arabia, some 27 years ago,” said Jeffrey Kahn, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

19 people lost their lives. The lives of survivors like Ronald Neldon forever changed.

“Ron has started to receive some monies from the government of Iran as reparations for that bombing,” said Kahn.

For three years, he’s used that money to heal others.

“He has decided to Pay It 4ward to colorblind students here at the Albuquerque area,” Kahn said.

Jeff and Connie Kahn, longtime friends and neighbors of Ronald Neldon, got to witness the joy on the children’s faces as they saw color for the first time.

“Their faces completely light up. It’s the first time they’ve seen bright colors, and been able to differentiate them properly. And, just watching them is amazingly heartwarming,” said Kahn.

They thought Neldon deserved a surprise of his own.

“Us being able to Pay It 4ward to him. I think he’ll match the money and he will come up with more glasses and be able to accommodate more students,” said Connie Kahn.

So, it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

