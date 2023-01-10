Pay It 4ward: Retired social worker thanked for teaching teens, helping shelter dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Retirement looks different for everyone, some travel and some just take the time to relax. Then there are those who can’t help but fill their time with passions they didn’t get to follow sooner.

Tonight’s Pay It 4ward helps a woman whose schedule, and heart is very full.

Lauralynne Navarro and her dog “Boone” have come a long way. He was a pandemic puppy with a lot of separation anxiety to overcome, but then he met Joyce Boone.

“Joyce is amazing,” said Navarro, Pay It 4ward nominator.

The retired social worker runs three organizations, including Be Positive Dog Training, where Boone became a star student.

“She’s just a very, very kind and sweet person there’s just an absolute beauty about her,” said Navarro.

The OSCAR Foundation raises funds to help families with injured dogs who need rehab or other specialized care.

“Over the years how many dogs and people do you think she’s made a difference in their lives? Hundreds hundreds,” Navarro said.

Joyce Boone is also behind 505 Paws of Hope. She works with local shelters to bring shy dogs into local youth detention centers. She also teaches the teens how to train them, so they’re more likely to get adopted.

“She’s teaching the kids to be responsible, to take care of them, to feed them, and to train them,” said Navarro.

Navarro admires a lot about Joyce, but 505 Paws of Hope takes the cake. So it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

