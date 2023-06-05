Pocket: What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Have you ever run across something online you want to read or watch but don’t have the time to at that moment? There’s an app that can help.

It’s called “Pocket,” a web clipper that saves articles, videos, photo and things you want to buy in one place to revisit later.

When you see something you want to look at later in a browser, tap “Share” and select “Pocket.”

For a YouTube video to watch later, tap “Share,” more and “Pocket.”

When you have time later, open the Pocket app to find everything you’ve clipped.

Pocket works cross-platform. If you’re at work and see something on your desktop computer, you can use this “Clipper” app, to save it with one click. Wherever you see content, on another phone, a tablet, or a computer, all of your Pocket saves can be found in one place.

Pocket also has recommended content based on things you’ve saved and things you’re interested in.

Pocket is free with some ads and is available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. To remove the ads and add a few more features, a premium subscription is $45 a year. However, the free version is plenty for most people.

Mozilla, the maker of the Firefox browser, designed the Pocket app. You can also use it on Chrome and Safari, though.