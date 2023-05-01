Poolsuite FM | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — No matter what music app you use, you probably hear the same songs and same playlists, but an app may change that for you this summer.

Poolsuite FM offers a nostalgic feel and songs that work well with giving you that summertime vibe. The funny thing is, the developer actually developed it on a rainy day in Scotland.

The graphics are the 1980s at best, with a little Web 1.0 feeling thrown in. It’ll make you feel like you’re looking at an old computer screen or the first cellphone you ever had.

Poolsuite’s music is lo-fi chill jams from mostly independent artists who upload their tunes to Soundcloud. Like an old radio, there are only so many channels to choose from. It’s perfect background music for pool parties and days at the beach or the lake.

It’s also good for working on the computer or for studying.

Right now, the app is only available on iPhone and online at poolsuite.net. However, an Android app is in the works.

The app is free. It even plays throwback videos that fit perfectly with the tunes.

Will it be your go-to music app? Likely not, but it’s a refreshing change for your summertime jams.