Prepping for Amazon Prime Days | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — We’ve recently been talking about Amazon Prime Day, coming up next week, and people say it’s one of the big three shopping days to prep for.

Amazon Prime Day has historically been the best time to purchase electronics and tech gadgets. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are typically better for buying toys, household goods and clothes.

That said, some of those lightning deals on electronics are easy to miss unless you plan ahead.

Go ahead and search for items you’re looking for and put them in your Amazon cart or on a wishlist.

If they go on sale in a lightning deal, then the Amazon app will notify you either through a text or an Echo device. In the Amazon app, go to “Settings and Notifications” to add push alerts for items you’ve got in your cart or wishlist.

If you’re shopping on a computer, check prices using the website camelcamelcamel.com. This site is good at showing the price history of items. Find the item on Amazon then copy and paste the address into the camelcamelcamel search bar.

On Prime Day, we found a JBL speaker for $150 but camelcamelcamel found it was $120 for Black Friday, so the price may drop again later this year.

The website also has a Chrome extension. You’ll need to sign up for an account that gives the website access to your wishlists through your Amazon account.

On a smartphone, the app Keepa shows a lot of information on Amazon products and prices, including a price history. For example, the Kindle Paperwhite bundle is on sale for $162 but, last Cyber Monday, it was $155.

Prime Day isn’t always the best time of year to buy certain items. For instance, if you’re shopping for Christmas, there isn’t a reason to purchase in July. If you prep for Amazon Prime Day by looking back at what the items sold for on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you may save more money.

See more of the “What the Tech?” stories by clicking here.