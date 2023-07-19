QR codes for storage | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you have some tech gadgets around your house, you know it’s sometimes difficult to keep them organized.

Here’s a solution: QR codes.

You can pick up a pack of QR Code stickers and they have apps to read and label the stickers.

It works like this:

Place one of the stickers on the charging brick and scan it with the app. Then, enter what the charger goes to.

In this case, a Bluetooth speaker.

Then, take a photo of the gadget.

If the charger ever gets mixed up with others, just scan the QR code with the app.

You can use the QR code stickers on anything you need to find. They’re helpful when moving.

Finding the right storage bins when you’re looking for Christmas decorations. Just label the sticker and take a photo of what’s inside.

You can make your own QR codes of course with any smartphone but you can purchase a pack of QR code stickers for about $15.

The QR code stickers work with both iPhones and Android devices.

