‘Radiooooo’ | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — It can feel like streaming plays the same songs on end but an app wants to take you back in time to hits from around the world.

Radio DJs developed the app, “Radiooooo,” which lets you open a world map and pick any country to listen to radio hits from any decade, going back over 100 years.

The DJs curated playlists of hits from every country and every decade. Pick a country by tapping the map, then select a decade.

There are hits from 1940s Mexico, 1970s Ireland and a little Argentinian funk from 1985.

There are also DJ-curated playlists of movie soundtracks, and workouts, for kids. A premium subscription allows for unlimited skips, choosing multiple countries at once, choosing a decade and letting the app play those hits from around the world.

The premium subscription is $4.50 a month or $46 a year.

Will it replace your go-to streaming player? Probably not. If you like finding music you’ve never heard before, though, it’s pretty fun.

The app is available on the Google Play and Apple App stores. You can also listen online by clicking here.

