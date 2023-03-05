Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act advances with amendment

SANTA FE, N.M. – House Bill 7 called the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act came up Saturday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

HB 7 would prevent local governments from making their own laws against abortion access or other controversial procedures, and from passing anti-abortion resolutions – that’s something people have seen in places like Clovis and Roosevelt County.

Some opponents of HB 7 spoke against some of the language on transgender care, and whether it could spark legal action.

That language was removed in an amendment, but supporters say not for the same reasons:

“Interfering directly or indirectly is something that has no definition, therefore if a teacher were to look at a student sideways after wanting to change their gender, there could theoretically be an investigation.”

Republicans were upset with the changes, saying they appeared on short notice, and they were not consulted for their input.

“Who worked together, I keep hearing that, who are we talking about? Who worked collaboratively on this, who was ignored, who was listened to because it wasn’t me. It wasn’t a member of the minor party,” said state Sen. Cliff Pirtle.

HB 7 was eventually passed with the amendment.

