By KOB

Resource fair to help Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak wildfire victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Folks who are still recovering from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon wildfires will have a chance to get some help next week.  

Local and federal agencies are hosting two resource fairs:

Officials say the fairs will help those impacted by the wildfires and flooding file a claim. No appointment is needed.

For those who can’t come to one of the fairs and need to speak to a Claims Office advocate, email FEMA-Hermits-Peak-Claims-Advocate@fema.dhs.gov or call (505)-403-3373.