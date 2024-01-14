Resource fair to help Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak wildfire victims

Folks who are still recovering from the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon wildfires will have a chance to get some help next week.

Local and federal agencies are hosting two resource fairs:

Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Guadalupita Fire Station from 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan 18 at the Rociada Fire Station from 1-4 p.m.

Officials say the fairs will help those impacted by the wildfires and flooding file a claim. No appointment is needed.

For those who can’t come to one of the fairs and need to speak to a Claims Office advocate, email FEMA-Hermits-Peak-Claims-Advocate@fema.dhs.gov or call (505)-403-3373.