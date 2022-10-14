Rio Rancho brewery to host ‘Drink for Pink’ fundraiser this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If grabbing a drink and supporting a good cause are both things that you enjoy, the Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Company in Rio Rancho has just the event for you this Saturday.

Their Fall Fest is coming up Saturday, October 15, from 2 to 6 p.m., and during that time $1 of every pint/growler filled will be donated to support the fight against breast cancer and finding solutions.

In addition, the Pink Pint Raffle with prizes from vendors and the Brew Lab will also be taking place.

For more details, visit the Brew Lab 101 event page on Facebook.