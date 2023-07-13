Rio Rancho trainer: Nutrition tips and protein-packed bagels

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fitness expert and Rio Rancho trainer Kimberly Samborski stopped by to show us some nutrition tips and her protein-packed bagel recipe.

Samborski talked about the five staples to have in your fridge or pantry at all times. She also talked about how carbs are not that bad and a particular two-ingredient recipe she has.

Two-ingredient bagel recipe (Makes four)

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of Self-Rising Flour
  • 1 cup of Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt
  • Optional toppings

Instructions:

  • Preheat your air-fryer or oven to 350°
  • In a bowl, add 1 cup of self-rising flour and 1 cup of nonfat plain Greek yogurt and mix until it clumps up
  • Dump onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth
  • Divide into four portions and form into a ball. Use your thumbs to form a hold in the center then transfer it onto a baking sheet
  • Use egg wash and lightly brush onto the top of each bagel and add any desired toppings
  • If using the air-fryer, bake for 10-12 minutes and 20-22 minutes if using your oven
  • ENJOY!!

Nutritional facts (one bagel)

  • 133 calories
  • No fat
  • 26.5 grams of carbs
  • 8 grams of protein