Rio Rancho trainer: Nutrition tips and protein-packed bagels
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fitness expert and Rio Rancho trainer Kimberly Samborski stopped by to show us some nutrition tips and her protein-packed bagel recipe.
Samborski talked about the five staples to have in your fridge or pantry at all times. She also talked about how carbs are not that bad and a particular two-ingredient recipe she has.
Two-ingredient bagel recipe (Makes four)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of Self-Rising Flour
- 1 cup of Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt
- Optional toppings
Instructions:
- Preheat your air-fryer or oven to 350°
- In a bowl, add 1 cup of self-rising flour and 1 cup of nonfat plain Greek yogurt and mix until it clumps up
- Dump onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth
- Divide into four portions and form into a ball. Use your thumbs to form a hold in the center then transfer it onto a baking sheet
- Use egg wash and lightly brush onto the top of each bagel and add any desired toppings
- If using the air-fryer, bake for 10-12 minutes and 20-22 minutes if using your oven
- ENJOY!!
Nutritional facts (one bagel)
- 133 calories
- No fat
- 26.5 grams of carbs
- 8 grams of protein