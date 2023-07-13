Rio Rancho trainer: Nutrition tips and protein-packed bagels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fitness expert and Rio Rancho trainer Kimberly Samborski stopped by to show us some nutrition tips and her protein-packed bagel recipe.

Samborski talked about the five staples to have in your fridge or pantry at all times. She also talked about how carbs are not that bad and a particular two-ingredient recipe she has.

Two-ingredient bagel recipe (Makes four)

Ingredients:

1 cup of Self-Rising Flour

1 cup of Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt

Optional toppings

Instructions:

Preheat your air-fryer or oven to 350°

In a bowl, add 1 cup of self-rising flour and 1 cup of nonfat plain Greek yogurt and mix until it clumps up

Dump onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth

Divide into four portions and form into a ball. Use your thumbs to form a hold in the center then transfer it onto a baking sheet

Use egg wash and lightly brush onto the top of each bagel and add any desired toppings

If using the air-fryer, bake for 10-12 minutes and 20-22 minutes if using your oven

ENJOY!!

Nutritional facts (one bagel)