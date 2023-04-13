Rio Rancho trainer shows calorie-cutting methods, protein-packed donuts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A trainer from a Rio Rancho gym came back to show us some calorie-cutting methods and protein-packed donut holes.

Kimberly Samborski, the owner of SWEAT Bootcamp in Rio Rancho, showed us the “BLT”s of nutrition. She also showed us some protein-packed donut holes and gave us this recipe for 12 holes.

Nutrition: 54 calories, 0.5 grams of fat, 7g of carbs, 6g of protein

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of Kodiak Power Cake Mix

1/8 cup of Protein Powder (I used Vanilla)

1/4 tsp Baking Powder

Sweetener to taste

7/10 cup of Nonfat PLAIN Greek Yogurt

Splash of Vanilla Extract

Directions:

Preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees

Add all ingredients into a bowl and mix well until combined. You may need to add a splash of unsweetened almond milk until a dough is formed

Form 12 uniform donut holes and bake in the air fryer for approximately 8mins

Let them cool and ENJOY!

