Roswell school bus crash results in minor injuries

TULAROSA, N.M. — The Roswell school district confirmed students were taken to the hospital after one of their buses crashed Wednesday morning.

New Mexico State Police says the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 70, near mile marker 238, west of Mescalero. The district said the bus was on a trip to Las Cruces, with Mountain View Middle School students on board, when the bus ran off the road and into a ditch.

Students were transported to local area hospitals to be evaluated and treated for reportedly minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 23 miles northeast of Alamogordo and 29 miles southwest of Ruidoso.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bus rollover on US 70, 4 miles east of Bent. The westbound right lane is closed as kids are being escorted off the bus. Please use caution, reduce speed, and watch for all emergency personnel and equipment in the area. #NMDOTcares pic.twitter.com/OurfPq21K7 — NMDOT (@NMDOT) October 5, 2022