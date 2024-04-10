‘Rust’ prosecutors detail plea deal offer, on-set conduct in response to Alec Baldwin motion

Prosecutors in the "Rust" movie set shooting case against Alec Baldwin fired back at his attorneys' motion to dismiss his indictment.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Prosecutors in the “Rust” movie set shooting case against Alec Baldwin fired back at his attorneys’ motion to dismiss his indictment.

Baldwin’s attorneys claim the state gave the grand jury improper jury instructions and “one-sided testimony.” They also claimed not all evidence was presented to the grand jury because the hearing was rushed.

Prosecutors said all the evidence meant the hearing took a day and a half, longer than most grand jury hearings. They also said they offered Baldwin a “very favorable plea agreement,” similar to what David Halls got.

However, they said they rescinded this after finding out Baldwin planned to accept the deal and create a documentary with interviews from case witnesses.

Before the grand jury hearing, prosecutors claim the defense gave NBC News an edited version of the video submitted to the grand jury. They claim that happened the night before hearing to paint Baldwin in a better light.

Prosecutors claimed Baldwin was “frequently screaming and cursing” on the set. They said this conduct led to the shooting.

“To watch Mr. Baldwin’s conduct on the set of “Rust” is to witness a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him. Witnesses have testified that it was this exact conduct that contributed to safety compromises on set,” prosecutors said in the filing.

Prosecutors also said they offered his witness a chance to speak. However, the grand jury declined, indicting Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge instead.

Baldwin’s trial will tentatively begin July 10.