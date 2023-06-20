Setting a streaming budget | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — People say streaming subscriptions aren’t the value they once were and are cutting back so they don’t pay too much for too many services.

The average household subscribes to nearly 13 streaming services. Households with kids subscribe, on average, to 16 streaming services. That can cost well over $100 a month, maybe $200.

Here are a few ways you can save money if you think you may be paying too much:

Take an inventory of what you’re paying for

Check credit card statements

You may have forgotten you ever signed up for a free trial that converted to a paying subscription.

Search your email for “subscription” to make sure you aren’t missing something.

When you subscribe to anything, you should get an email about your new account.

Look for special deals you may be missing.

T-Mobile offers free Netflix and Apple TV+ subscriptions for some phone plans.

Verizon also offers discounts on Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix, Paramount, and Showtime. If someone in your family buys a new Apple device, they’ll get a free 3 months of Apple TV+.

Try the “fast” approach

This means you can use free, ad-supported TV services like The Roku Channel, Pluto, Tubi and FreeVee. Amazon owns Freevee and even makes some of its Prime video content available for free with commercials.

Use the old “cleaning-the-closet trick”

If you haven’t watched something in three months, unsubscribe and rotate to something else. These services all make it easy to unsubscribe and resubscribe as often as you like.

See more “What the Tech?” stories by clicking here.