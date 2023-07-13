Shipping scams | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The “Black Friday in July” sales are ending and, if you’ve shopped during it, you may get some scam messages while waiting for your packages.

Maybe you’ve got one of these. Often, they look legit with an official logo. They may say your order can’t be delivered or there’s a problem with your account.

Most of the time, these scams want you to tap or click where you’re taken to a website asking you to log in. If you do, you’re giving the bad guys your Amazon username and password. They might be able to order whatever they want with your credit card.

For example, this email we received looks like it’s from PayPal saying someone charged $1,230 for a TV we didn’t order. There’s also a number to call to cancel it.

The scammer explained someone compromised my PayPal account and told me to start the process of getting my money back. He said you could go to a website and type in a few letters and download a cancellation form.

If you go this far, you’re one click away from installing an .exe file on your computer. That will install malware that can do all sorts of nasty things, such as locking your computer for ransom or stealing sensitive information.

Be suspicious of any text or email about a shipment. Warn your kids and grandkids. They fall for shopping and shipping scams more than baby boomers and seniors.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, imposter scams cost Americans over $2.6 billion last year.

See more of the “What the Tech?” stories by clicking here.