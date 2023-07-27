Smart TVs and streaming devices | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — You can’t really buy a high-quality 4K TV that isn’t “smart” anymore from LG, Sony or Samsung.

With that said, if you have a smart TV, why would you buy a streaming device like a Roku, FireStick or Chromecast? You don’t need it but you may want to.

Roku, Firestick, Chromecast and Apple TV offer channels your Smart TV doesn’t. The Roku Channel, FreeVee and other free streaming channels aren’t offered on all smart TVs.

These devices make it easier to browse the services you subscribe to. The Firestick and Chromecast put it all on one screen. Many smart TVs can’t do that.

These devices have a voice search function on the remote. If you lose the remote or if it’s on the other side of the room, you can also use the streaming devices’ apps to control the TV and find content to watch.

If you travel, the streaming devices are small enough to take along. Plug them into a TV in a hotel room, Airbnb or anywhere else. That means you can tune in to your channels without needing to log in on another TV or device.

A downside to using a streaming device and a smart TV? They all gather and share information on what, when and for how long, you watch something. Using them on a smart TV means you’re sharing your data with more companies.

Is there a streaming device better than the others? Which streaming device is best? We’ll look into that next time.

