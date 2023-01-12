Staying on top of your fitness goals in the New Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s the second week of January, so how are you doing with your New Year’s resolutions?

One of the most common resolutions is to get more exercise and hit the gym every day. However, many of us start to lose momentum midway through the year or even sooner than that.

Duke City Crossfit in Albuquerque works year-round to help people achieve their fitness goals. They say January is usually their busiest month because people are most motivated at that time.

While Crossfit may sound like a daunting way to get fit, it has no age limit.

“In fact, you would see someone like my 75-year-old mother in the gym or my 9-year-old son doing CrossFit,” said Regina Lucero, the owner of Duke City Crossfit.

No matter your age or what exercise you’re doing, being slow and steady is important when you first hit the gym. If you find a physical activity that you like, you can turn your New Year’s resolution into a true commitment.

“You want to find a lifestyle, not a fad that’s going to change things overnight or in the next two to three days. You want something consistent as a lifestyle,” Lucero said.

Small things can also improve your daily movement – like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, taking short walks during your breaks, or even standing for a bit at work instead of sitting all day.

Still, if Crossfit is your thing or you just want to try it, you can click here to learn more about classes in the metro.