Staying safe on the hiking trails this spring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In just the last two weeks, there have been two major rescues near popular hiking trails in the Sandia Mountains.

Three hikers sustained injuries Wednesday near the Embudo Trailhead. Two people were airlifted to UNM Hospital and hospitalized with severe injuries.

Two weeks ago, multiple agencies rescued five hikers on the La Luz Trail.

What is behind the uptick in rescues? What do you need to know to stay safe if you plan to go hiking?

Conditions can change at a moment’s notice, for one. Also, it’s important that you tell someone where you’re going before you go for a hike.

Bob Rodgers, a search and rescue officer for New Mexico State Police, walks you through those tips and more in the video above.