Suspect accused of pointing gun at APD officers appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suspect involved in a shooting with Albuquerque police faced a judge Saturday.

18-year-old Isaac Reyes is accused of pointing a gun at officers last week.

Police say he was one of four teens who tried to run away from officers when they attempted to arrest a homicide suspect.

While Reyes was fleeing, he was shot — but it’s unclear if officers were the ones who pulled the trigger, or if Reyes accidentally shot himself.

A judge is expected to decide next week whether to keep him in jail until trial.