Threads | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Threads launched last week as Meta’s direct competitor to Twitter and already millions of users have signed up for it.

lt’s a microblogging social media platform where you can post up to 500 words.

Before you download out of FOMO, here are some things to know:

You must have an Instagram account tied to your Threads app

Your handle or username is the same as Instagram. If you learn you don’t like Threads, you can’t delete it without deleting your Instagram account.

You’ll also be prompted to add followers from Instagram and you can search for others to follow.

Unlike Twitter, there is no feed for your followers.

Meta’s algorithm will mix those in with Thread accounts it thinks you’re interested in. That makes it very noisy and crowded with accounts you’re not following.

You can block or mute accounts you don’t want to see.

Threads tracks you

Like all social media platforms, its privacy policy specifies it collects data linked to your identity, including your health and fitness, financial info, contact info, purchases, location, search history, sensitive info, and other data.

That can be just about anything.

It’s doubtful the privacy policy will be pulled back, but Meta says it’ll be updating the app and possibly adding some of the features you’ve come to love from Twitter.

Speaking of Twitter, they are threatening to sue Meta over Threads. They allege Meta hired former Twitter employees to steal their trade secrets to build the Threads app.

See more of the “What the Tech?” stories by clicking here.