Tips for managing end-of-year finances from a local financial expert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but maybe not for your finances.

Our local financial expert David Hicks talked about four tips you can use to prepare for next year and wrap up your finances this year:

Review your goals and financial plan or start one Maximize your retirement contributions Use the technique of “tax-loss harvesting” Think of your charitable giving and, if over age 72, consider your required minimum distributions

David breaks all four of those down for us in the video above.