Tony Hawk, Navajo Nation president show off at new Four Corners skatepark

NAVAJO NATION — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren showed off while dedicating a Four Corners skatepark Monday.

President Nygren jumped on a skateboard to shred a little bit with Hawk. Together, they formally dedicated the Diné Skate Garden in Two Grey Hills, New Mexico.

More than 200 Navajo Nation community members were in attendance with them.

Hawk’s foundation, The Skatepark Project, helped support the park. The project supports skateparks around the country, including several in New Mexico, to ensure enthusiasts have a safe, legal place to skate.

