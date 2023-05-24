Travel tech for kids | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The U.S. Surgeon General recently handed down a 25-page advisory, saying social media presents a risk of harming children.

This weekend, millions of families will hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday. Kids may be in the backseat on social media but there are other options to keep them occupied.

There are plenty of educational apps to choose from.

Another great option is a digital coloring book, including April Coloring, which is more like paint by numbers with your finger.

The free version gives you a few pictures but there are really annoying ads. The ads are abundant and loud.

A subscription for endless coloring and no ads is $9 a month.

If they’re going to be watching movies or shows on a tablet or phone, download what they want to watch ahead of time.

You can download movies and shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime. This is especially helpful if you have a base Netflix plan with limited screens and because internet connections can be iffy when traveling down the highway.

You can also download books they pick out ahead of time using the app, Libby.

This app makes available titles from public libraries that you can check out for two weeks for free. They can read books in the Libby app or with the Kindle app.

There used to be a few travel apps to help you find clean restrooms on your route. Most of those are gone but there are other options.

Starbucks generally keeps its restrooms very clean and the Starbucks app will show you the nearest location. The Gas Buddy app will also help you find the lowest gas prices around and has some information on each station, such as amenities and reviews.

Also, if you’ve traveled with kids before, you probably don’t need to be reminded to remember

their headphones.