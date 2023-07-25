Twitter rebrands to X | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The bird app is now the “X” app as Twitter’s logo is now rebranded to “X’ without any real heads-up to really anybody.

The change comes as Twitter faces more and more competition from platforms doing what Twitter – or X – does or did.

What does this mean for X’s future and its users?

“They definitely have an uphill battle in getting new users and keeping their current user base,” said Mailynne Calvin, a social media and branding expert.

Calvin was a bit perplexed at Elon Musk changing Twitter’s iconic logo and name over the weekend. She says the change needs to be more than name and likeness only.

“X, formerly Twitter, needs to do something different to its platform, for its users. Just changing the brand isn’t going to help the platform very much,” Calvin said.

The company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted – or X’d – that it’s the future state of unlimited interactivity in audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities and the newly re-named platform will be powered by artificial intelligence.

“They need to do something different with the platform. There’s great technology there but they need to start implementing the things that they’ve said they’re going to do to try to keep people on the platform but also give them a reason to even sign up,” Calvin said.

As we’re saying this, the Twitter bird logo is still on the app in both app stores. As we saw over the weekend, though, anything can change at a moment’s notice.

