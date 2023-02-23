Using your phone’s control center | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH) — Sometimes we miss something right under our nose that, once we know about them, we will start using it all of the time. On iPhones and Android devices, Control Center can and will save you a lot of time.

Even if you don’t use it, Control Center has probably popped up on your screen accidentally. On iPhones without a home button swipe down. IPhones with a button, you swipe up.

Here you’ll see many of the more common apps and features. On iPhones, you can add things like the calculator, Shazam, alarm clock, flashlight, zoom, and battery saver.

You’ll also find controls for airplane mode, Bluetooth, Airdrop, and WiFi. Instead of searching for the calculator app, swipe down to the Control Center and tap the calculator icon.

You can choose what you want to see in Control Center, in settings. If you use Notes, add it there.

Control Center is especially helpful if you need to turn the battery saver on when your phone is running low. Rather than opening settings, scrolling to “battery” and tapping low power mode, just swipe down for Control Center.

By adding items in Control Center, you can also hide those apps from your Home Screen to save screen real estate.

Android phones have a Control Center as well. It’s called Device Controls. Depending on which brand you have, just swipe down on the Home Screen. Twice. Where you’ll find many of the same controls as on an iPhone. Tap the pencil icon to move those tiles around and add others. On Android, you can quickly access Shazam, bedtime and focus modes, and, your files stored on Google.

Here are all of the things you can add to Android’s Device Control Center:

WiFi network

Bluetooth devices

Do not disturb

Wallet

Google Drive

Google Home device control

Alarm

Flashlight

Device orientation lock and auto-rotate

Battery saver/low power mode

Airplane mode

Night light

Screencast

Screen recorder

Location

Hotspot

Invert colors

Data saver

Dark theme

Extra dim

Sound amplifier

Focus mode

Bedtime mode

Live caption

Calculator

Nearby share through Google Play

Sound notifications

Live transcribe

VPN

Auto Shazam

Audio play, pause and skip and volume

On your iPhone, you can do most of those things plus iPhone-only Airdrop, screen mirroring, camera, magnifying glass, QR code scanner, notes and more.