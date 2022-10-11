‘Well-O-Ween’ family fun, women’s wellness event Oct. 15

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doctors say early detection of breast cancer can sometimes mean the difference between life and death – and simple treatments or extensive treatments.

Early detection often happens during regular screenings and mammograms. So this Saturday, Lovelace Women’s Hospital is hosting a free “Well-O-Ween” Halloween event for women to get those check-ups and for families to play games, have some food and have fun.

Organizers joined KOB 4 Mornings to discuss the event, in the video above. To register, visit the hospital’s website.