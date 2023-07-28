What streaming device is right for you? | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — What is the best streaming device is best? The answer is different for different people. Here’s what you should know.

If cost is important, Apple TV is out at $129. The rest are around $30 for standard HD.

Streaming devices that display 4K are around $50.

The best for Amazon users is the Amazon Fire Stick. The interface is easy to use but Amazon Prime Video content is front and center. While you can watch Netflix, Hulu, and other services, you’ll need to dive a little deeper into the menu.

Roku offers multiple devices that plug into the TV or sit beside it. Roku also has the Streambar, a solid speaker to enhance audio and its streaming player is built-in. The interface is simple but isn’t great.

Rather than seeing titles and suggestions, you choose which channel to browse, so it takes some time to switch from one service to another. Roku does have a wider selection of channels and services, including its own free Roku channel.

Google has its Chromecast with Google TV. It’s best if you just want to turn on the TV and see everything that’s available. The interface is intuitive, displaying on the home screen shows and movies you’ll probably like, based on what you’ve watched before.

We suggest picking one brand to use on all of your TVs. They all gather your information with other companies. Selecting just one type of device will limit the number of companies getting and sharing your data with just one company.

