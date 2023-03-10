Windy and snowy for some but nice day overall in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some places in New Mexico will see windy conditions and some snow but it’ll be a nice day overall.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, possibly some 80s.

Winds will be most prevalent north of I-40, especially toward the Colorado border.

Near there, in the Tusa Mountains, a winter weather advisory is posted as snow is expected there.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shows us what to expect Friday in her full forecast, in the video above.