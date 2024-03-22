Your DIY Friday project: Interior barn door

Karen, from Albuquerque, DIY'd a barn door, all for under $100.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We have another DIY Friday project from a very talented viewer, Karen in Albuquerque, who DIY’d an interior barn door.

Guess what is woven on the door? Metal mini-blinds.

Karen says her parents gave her the old interior door. She wove old metallic mini-blinds she had saved. She nailed them at the top to secure them.

Karen says the only thing she really had to buy was the barn door hardware. So, in all, the DIY cost under $100!

