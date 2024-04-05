Your DIY Friday project: Sliding drawers

In this week's DIY Friday with Danielle, Danielle is showing off your project! We're featuring a sliding drawer project one of you did.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We have another DIY Friday project from a very talented viewer, Jim Popovich from Belén, who DIY’d sliding drawers.

Jim says his wife wanted to be able to get her dishes from the lower cabinets without getting on the floor. So, he made these sliding drawers that come out of all the lower cabinets.

Jim says it’s just drawer slides and a piece of finished plywood – but, wow, this does take some skill! Great job Jim!

