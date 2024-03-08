RECA advocates celebrate breakthrough as they attend ‘State of the Union’ address

New Mexico's representation at the president's annual State of the Union address will consist of advocates celebrating a big victory.

“We have a chance to finally deliver justice to the Trinity Downwinders and to all the Americans who were exposed to radioactive nuclear materials,” said U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

Heinrich, New Mexico U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan and 67 other senators voted for expanding this compensation. The bipartisan Senate vote comes a day after the president gave his full endorsement.

For Tina Cordova, who has fought for 19 years to get compensation for New Mexico Downwinders, this is a big step. As her fight reaches new heights, Cordova will be at the State of the Union address as Sen. Lujan’s guest.

“When you have a day like this and you see this much success, obviously all the work is worth it,” she said.

Fellow advocate Phil Harrison has been at it for over 25 years. He will be at the address with U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M.

“We’re looking forward to finishing this project really soon so we can get people help with medical benefits and a little bit of compensation that will go a long way,” Harrison said.

Harrison is hoping leaders deliver for mining workers exposed to radiation and their families. Not only to help with mounting, generational healthcare costs but for recognition.

“The Navajo people have played a significant role in national security. They created the element, creating the nuclear weapons program. The big thing is a lot of Native Americans would get recognized,” Harrison said.

This RECA expansion would include mining workers who started between 1972-1990. Currently, RECA covers workers who started before 1972.

If the U.S. House can pass it.

“It’s not just New Mexico. It’s communities in Missouri, Kentucky and Idaho and all these different states and we are bound together by this common tragedy that we are going to work to fix. We are going to write a new chapter.”