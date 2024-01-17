State Republicans file impeachment articles against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Two Republican members of the state House announced they've officially filed articles of impeachment against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

In a social media post, representatives John Block and Stefani Lord claim the governor violated her constitutional oath when issuing a public health order on gun violence back in September.

Both reps had said they were planning on filing articles of impeachment then.

KOB 4 asked a UNM law professor about how likely this move would be to succeed.

“In order for impeachment to succeed, generally, and this is true in all 50 states, some have had vibrant impeachment histories like our neighbor Texas, you have to have some of the majority of the political party that’s pushing for impeachment to succeed in getting it,” said UNM Law Professor Joshua Kastenburg.