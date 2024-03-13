Rochester New York WHEC Headlines

  • Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carli Quinlan
    Gates Chili Junior Carli Quinlan is keeping herself pretty busy in school and she’s conquering everything through time management. “Like I’m at school a lot,” Quinlan said. “Today, I was […]
  • Scholar Athlete of the Week: Henry Sherman
    Honeoye Central High Sophomore Henry Sherman dabbles in a few sports but track and field events are the favorite. “I’ve done other running sports, like soccer and stuff like that,” […]
  • Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brendan Laity
    Swimming doesn’t come naturally to everyone. Marcus Whitman senior Brendan Laity would be the first to say so. “When I was really little, I think I was five or six […]
  • Scholar Athlete of the Week: Giovanni Petrone
    School of the Arts senior Giovanni Petrone picked up baseball young. Eventually, he switched to lacrosse, but shortly after, he converted back to America’s pastime. “I started back in tee-ball, […]
  • Scholar Athlete of the Week: Angelena Lipani
    Penfield High Senior Angelena Lipani continues her final season with the Patriots girls varsity basketball team. However, before closing the book on high school, she wants this one to count. […]
  • Scholar Athlete of the Week: Blessin Guy
    Edison Tech Junior Blessin Guy might not see herself as natural born athlete but she assumed it would be smart to start playing one order to bolster her resume ahead […]
  • Scholar Athlete of the Week: Dylan Peeso
    Webster Schroeder Junior Dylan Peeso developed an interest in hockey prior to grade school. “I was five when my dad took me out on the ice and I really enjoyed […]
  • Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sofie Kachmaryk
    BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Being a three-sport athlete isn’t easy, especially when you’re weeks away from locking up the valedictorian at your high school. “A lot of late nights. A […]
  • Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bradley Pollard
    Bradley Pollard is a tri-sport athlete and now in his senior year. He has always taken pride in being a leader and has proven it with a Clarkson Leadership Award. […]
  • Scholar Athlete of the Week: India Williams
    Gates Chili High’s India Williams shining on the basketball court was a big social help when transferring schools in 2020. Most of my friends at school are from basketball and […]
  • Rochester in Focus: March 10, 2024
    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, we’re celebrating National Women’s History Month by speaking with the first female president and CEO of RG&E and NYSEG. Next, a […]
  • Rochester in Focus: March 3, 2024
    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC spoke with the director of Fairy Godmothers of Rochester, an organization aiming to bring prom outfits to girls in need. […]
  • Rochester in Focus: February 25, 2024
    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, our guest had everyone in the studio moving and grooving. News10NBC welcomed the Next Gen Trio — a group of amazing […]
  • Rochester in Focus: February 17, 2024
    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC speaks with Devon Reynolds for Rochester Roots, our Black History Month series. Devon owns a barbershop on Dewey Avenue and works […]
  • Rochester in Focus: February 11, 2024
    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC discusses property reassessments in the City of Rochester. Willie Lightfoot from Rochester City Council, Clay Harris, and two homeowners join […]
  • Rochester in Focus: February 4, 2024
    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Did your recent property reassessment come as a huge surprise? News10NBC answers your questions and explains what steps to take next. News10NBC speaks with a Rochester homeowner, […]
  • Rochester in Focus: Jan. 28, 2024
    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you missed Rochester In Focus, you missed a treat. Rochester’s own internationally acclaimed singer Danielle Ponder stopped by the News10NBC studio and sat down with Lynette […]
  • Rochester in Focus: January 21, 2024
    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC spoke with the president and CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Rochester area. Over the last few weeks, he […]
  • Rochester in Focus: January 14, 2024
    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC sat down with the first Latino president of the Monroe County Legislature. Next, learn all about the Rochester Construction Training […]
  • Rochester in Focus: January 7, 2024
    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week on Rochester in Focus, News10NBC will introduce you to a new initiative aimed at supporting school systems and leaders by empowering parents and families. Did […]
RSS Error: A feed could not be found at `https://www.whec.com/djefferson-awards/feed`; the status code is `404` and content-type is `text/html; charset=UTF-8`