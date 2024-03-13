Rochester-Austin Minnesota KAAL Headlines
- (ABC 6 News) – At around 1 p.m., the Mason City Police Department announced they responded to a house fire at 12 Street Northwest. Police asked the public to avoid […]
- (ABC 6 News) – The Stewartville Tigers managed to secure a tight 47-46 victory over St. Peter High School in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota State High School League Girls […]
- (ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Rochester woman. 34-year-old Alice Faye Dobmeier was last seen on March 3, leaving her […]
- (ABC 6 News) – Police say Saint Marys Hospital’s emergency department went on lockdown last night after a woman walked in holding a knife to her own throat. According to […]
- (ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of making and disseminating child pornography. According to RPD Lt. Jennifer Hodgman, investigators served a search warrant in the 4000 block […]
- Dollar Tree swung to a surprise fourth-quarter loss and will close nearly 1,000 stores after the discount retailer slashed the value of a rival chain it acquired almost a decade […]
- STORY UPDATE — Around 2:30 A.M. on Wednesday morning, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office made a post on their Facebook page stating the following: “The missing juvenile has been located […]
- WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn’t sell its […]
- (ABC 6 News) – Heads up for drivers in Charles City as new speed cameras are up and running. There will be four cameras, two along Highway 14 and two […]
- (ABC 6 News) – A Freeborn County jury found Ben Vidal Moreno guilty of all charges, including three counts of 2nd-degree murder. According to court documents, Moreno was convicted Tuesday […]
- (ABC 6 News) – Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis is breaking barriers with culturally conscious health care. Children’s will be one of the first U.S. hospital systems to offer modesty gowns […]
- (ABC 6 News) – Our unusual winter means unusual things for our trees, animals and bugs. Some Minnesota experts warn we will likely see mosquitoes sooner than unusual. But, that […]
- (ABC 6 News) – With the passage of a $460 billion federal spending package, a sliver of that money with reach into southeast Minnesota. The County State Aid Highway Road […]
- (ABC 6 News) – We’ve all been there: the washer sounds like a jet engine and then suddenly stops mid-cycle. It’s the age-old question every homeowner will face. To repair […]
- (ABC 6 News) – The dark days of winter are winding down, and as things brighten up you may be noticing more dust, cobwebs and other messes. The experts at […]
- (ABC 6 News) – Meet Agatha & Wilson! Agatha is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week! She is a charming three-year-old Pitbull with a heart of […]
- (ABC 6 News) – With nicer weather and maybe even a little spring cleaning on the horizon, March signals a fresh start with warmer months ahead. When it comes to […]
- (ABC 6 News) – There are a few good sleep basics: go to bed and get up at the same time each day, avoid screens at least one hour before […]
- (ABC 6 News) – Meet Zoey and Theresa! Zoey is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week. She is a spunky 7 month old hound mix, who […]
- (ABC 6 News) – Every month, we here at ABC 6 News like to highlight a local educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom. This February, that honor […]
- (ABC 6 News) – It might be winter outside, but the vacuum labs at Consumer Reports are all ready for when you get that spring cleaning itch! Its testers share […]
- (ABC 6 News) – Unless you’re good at it, you may have a droopy houseplant or one with yellowing or brown leaves. One day it looks fine, the next day […]
- (ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools P-TECH program is the only one of its kind in Minnesota. The program was made possible after receiving money from the state a […]
- The Eagles play #2 Albany on Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis at 6 PM. (ABC 6 News) — March Madness for high school basketball in Minnesota is set to […]
- (ABC 6 News) — The Stewartville Tiger girls basketball team is heading to the State Tournament for the second straight year. ABC 6 stopped by practice to see how they […]
- (ABC 6 News) — Highlights from both Section 1AAA Semifinal boys basketball games. The post Stewartville BBB Set to Defend Section Title appeared first on ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com.
- (ABC 6 News) — Highlights from both Section 1A boys basketball semifinals. The post Awesome Blossoms Survive and Goodhue Dominate in BBB Section 1A Semifinals appeared first on ABC 6 […]
- (ABC 6 News) — Highlights from both boys basketball Section 1AA Semifinal games. The post Caledonia and ZM BBB Both Drop Section 1AA Semis appeared first on ABC 6 News […]
- (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Game 1 of the NA3HL West Division semifinals between the Alexandria Blizzard and Rochester Grizzlies on Friday, March 8. Prior to the game ABC […]
- (ABC 6 News) — The West Hancock Track & Field team came away with some history during the IATC Championships on Friday. The Eagles’ shuttle hurdle crew of Kellan & […]
- (ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the Section 1AAA Championship between Stewartville and Byron. The post Stewartville Shooting Shines in Section 1AAA GBB Championship, 64-51 appeared first on ABC 6 […]
- (ABC 6 News) — Highlights and recap of the section 1A and Section 1AA Championship games. The post Decisive Win Sends Lourdes GBB to State appeared first on ABC 6 […]
- (ABC 6 News) — The Century/John Marshall boys hockey team lost to #2 Chanhassen 7-0 in the Class AA quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, March 7 at the Xcel Energy Center […]
- For the third consecutive day, highs set new records Wednesday afternoon. A storm system to our southwest is delivering heavy snow to parts of Colorado, and will be bringing rain […]
- A storm system will bring the chance of rain for some in the ABC 6 Weather First area on Thursday. Energy from a storm system over the southwest United States […]
- The mild weather that has gripped the area over the last few days will come to an end after one more day of near record high temperatures. High temperatures will […]
- One more mild day is ahead before a storm system brings a chance of rain for some followed by much colder weather for the weekend. Temperatures will once again get […]
- The warm weather honeymoon will come to an end after Wednesday. It won’t be a major drop, and we’re not headed back to the icebox, but a more seasonable trend […]
- We’ve got another pleasant day in store Wednesday and at least a small dose of much-needed rain on Thursday. Temperatures will return to the 60s Wednesday, although cloud cover and […]
- Temperatures made their way back to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon, setting new record highs for some of us. Mason City’s high came up a bit short, but was still […]
- This mild stretch of weather continues Wednesday, although it’s not going to be quite as warm and we likely won’t see record warmth. Still, highs will be in the 60s […]
- The mild stretch of record-breaking weather will be coming to end later this week as it’ll be replaced by sharply colder Canadian air as temperatures return to near average. A […]
- A storm system has its eye on the area Thursday leading to the chance of rain. An area of low pressure will track south of the local area as the […]