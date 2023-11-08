2023 National Signing Day: New Mexico high school athletes commit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s National Signing Day, and some New Mexico high school student athletes are ready for the next level.
Here’s the New Mexico Activities Association’s list for today’s signing:
Albuquerque Academy
- Emma Eden – beach volleyball – Pepperdine
- Clark Sonnenburg – golf – University of New Mexico
Aztec High School
- Bryson Valdez – wrestling – University of Northern Colorado
Carlsbad High School
- Ella Parker – volleyball – St. John’s University
- Demonico Granger-Moreno – baseball – University of the Southwest
- Fabian Hernandez – baseball – University of the Southwest
Cibola High School
- Matthew Board – baseball – New Mexico Highlands
- Seth Galfano – baseball – New Mexico Highlands
Cleveland High School
- Rylie Pengelly – soccer – Florida Southern College
- Kiana Jamerson – soccer – Ft. Lewis College
- Ella Lent-Koop – soccer – Messiah University
- Marian Hatch – volleyball – University of New Mexico
- Malachi Jaramillo – baseball – University of Texas Permian Basin
- Jaden Davis – baseball – New Mexico State University
- Silas Hilton – baseball – Trinidad Junior College
Eldorado High School
- Cole Bettis – swimming – University of Utah
- Nick Moore – cross country – Portland State
Hope Christian School
- Consuelo Clemens – softball – Arizona Christian
- Zylee Dominguez – Girls Soccer – Houston Christian
Miyamura High School
- Lorianna Piestewa, Wrestling
Rio Grande High School
- Adan Marquez – cross country – University of the Southwest
Sandia High School
- Ayla Dils – soccer – University of New Mexico
- Zach Kmatz – baseball – Oregon State
- Talan Barazza – baseball – New Mexico Junior College
- Marissa Ramirez – softball – Greyson College
Silver High School
- Alexys Salas, Track and Field