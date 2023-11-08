2023 National Signing Day: New Mexico high school athletes commit

Lee Faria | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s National Signing Day, and some New Mexico high school student athletes are ready for the next level.

Here’s the New Mexico Activities Association’s list for today’s signing:

Albuquerque Academy

  • Emma Eden – beach volleyball – Pepperdine
  • Clark Sonnenburg – golf – University of New Mexico

Aztec High School

  • Bryson Valdez – wrestling – University of Northern Colorado

Carlsbad High School

  • Ella Parker – volleyball – St. John’s University
  • Demonico Granger-Moreno – baseball – University of the Southwest
  • Fabian Hernandez – baseball – University of the Southwest

Cibola High School

  • Matthew Board – baseball – New Mexico Highlands
  • Seth Galfano – baseball – New Mexico Highlands

Cleveland High School

  • Rylie Pengelly – soccer – Florida Southern College
  • Kiana Jamerson – soccer – Ft. Lewis College
  • Ella Lent-Koop – soccer – Messiah University
  • Marian Hatch – volleyball – University of New Mexico
  • Malachi Jaramillo – baseball – University of Texas Permian Basin
  • Jaden Davis – baseball – New Mexico State University
  • Silas Hilton – baseball – Trinidad Junior College

Eldorado High School

  • Cole Bettis – swimming – University of Utah
  • Cole Bettis – swimming – University of Utah
  • Nick Moore – cross country – Portland State

Hope Christian School

  • Consuelo Clemens – softball – Arizona Christian
  • Zylee Dominguez – Girls Soccer – Houston Christian

Miyamura High School

  • Lorianna Piestewa, Wrestling

Rio Grande High School

  • Adan Marquez – cross country – University of the Southwest

Sandia High School

  • Ayla Dils – soccer – University of New Mexico
  • Zach Kmatz – baseball – Oregon State
  • Talan Barazza – baseball – New Mexico Junior College
  • Marissa Ramirez – softball – Greyson College

Silver High School

  • Alexys Salas, Track and Field