2023 National Signing Day: New Mexico high school athletes commit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s National Signing Day, and some New Mexico high school student athletes are ready for the next level.

Here’s the New Mexico Activities Association’s list for today’s signing:

Albuquerque Academy

Emma Eden – beach volleyball – Pepperdine

Clark Sonnenburg – golf – University of New Mexico

Aztec High School

Bryson Valdez – wrestling – University of Northern Colorado

Carlsbad High School

Ella Parker – volleyball – St. John’s University

Demonico Granger-Moreno – baseball – University of the Southwest

Fabian Hernandez – baseball – University of the Southwest

Cibola High School

Matthew Board – baseball – New Mexico Highlands

Seth Galfano – baseball – New Mexico Highlands

Cleveland High School

Rylie Pengelly – soccer – Florida Southern College

Kiana Jamerson – soccer – Ft. Lewis College

Ella Lent-Koop – soccer – Messiah University

Marian Hatch – volleyball – University of New Mexico

Malachi Jaramillo – baseball – University of Texas Permian Basin

Jaden Davis – baseball – New Mexico State University

Silas Hilton – baseball – Trinidad Junior College

Eldorado High School

Cole Bettis – swimming – University of Utah

Nick Moore – cross country – Portland State

Hope Christian School

Consuelo Clemens – softball – Arizona Christian

Zylee Dominguez – Girls Soccer – Houston Christian

Miyamura High School

Lorianna Piestewa, Wrestling

Rio Grande High School

Adan Marquez – cross country – University of the Southwest

Sandia High School

Ayla Dils – soccer – University of New Mexico

Zach Kmatz – baseball – Oregon State

Talan Barazza – baseball – New Mexico Junior College

Marissa Ramirez – softball – Greyson College

Silver High School

Alexys Salas, Track and Field