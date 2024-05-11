NM Gameday: May 10
Highlights from this week include La Cueva vs. Mayfield, Rio Rancho vs. Clovis, Belen vs. Aztec, St. Pius vs. Chaparral, and so much more.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The East Mountain Timberwolves baseball team joined Lee Faria in studio for New Mexico Gameday Friday night.
