Lobo football fires special teams coordinator, Jamie Christian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Monday, just a few days after New Mexico suffered a 42-point loss to UNLV at University Stadium, head coach Danny Gonzales made the decision to dismiss Jamie Christian, the Lobos special teams coordinator.

“Obviously, special teams played a big role in this game. You saw yesterday, I decided to make a change in that aspect of our team. I just think it’s time to have a new voice, a new direction the next couple of weeks to change that up,” Gonzales said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

Christian had been with the Lobos the last four seasons and started at New Mexico during Gonzales’ first year with the Lobos.

New Mexico’s special teams duties will now be spread out between coaches for the remainder of the season.

The Lobos head to Boise State this Saturday amid these new coaching changes.

People can watch on FOX Sports. Kickoff is 8:00 p.m.