Lobo basketball lands power forward Daniel Thomas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobo men’s basketball team added a new player to its roster – Daniel Thomas.

Thomas is a 6 feet and 8 inches power forward out of Texas. He’s coming out of high school and is a three-star recruit.

Last month, the Lobos also added two new players. CJ Noland, a 6 feet 4 inches guard out of north Texas. And Filip Borovicanin, a 6 feet 9 inches forward coming out of Arizona.

