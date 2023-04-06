23 Hawks make college commitments at Volcano Vista
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 23 Hawks signed to compete at the next level. That’s the biggest signing ceremony in school history for Volcano Vista.
Here’s a full list of the signees:
Boys Soccer
Keegan Monnheimer- Fort Lewis (Colorado)
Caleb Avila- Adams State (Colorado)
Jacob Schreiner-Laramie Community College (Wyoming)
Softball
Dayna Herrera-Arizona Christian
Jayci Johnson- Midland College (Texas)
Shay Saladin- New Mexico Highlands
Lola Tanner- St. Marys (Kansas)
Mackenzie Vela-Arizona Western
Cross Country
Stoney Cutchen-Utah State
Thomas Crowshaw-New Mexico State
Mariana Marquez- Eastern New Mexico
Track
Nate Diaz- Minot State (North Dakota)
Volleyball
Seraiah Morgan- New Mexico Highlands
Basketball
Sean Alter-University of the Phillipines
Baseball
Regan Hall- University of Illinois
Aidan Zacarias- Luna Community College
Adan Young- Lamar Community College
Girls Soccer
Elena Moya-College of the Southwest (Hobbs)
Football
Elliot Pasket-Bell-New Mexico Military Institute
Marcus Perea- New Mexico Military Institute
Gabriel Pino- New Mexico Military Institute
Latrell Treadwell-Missouri S & T
Nathan Wallin- New Mexico Military Institute