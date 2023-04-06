23 Hawks make college commitments at Volcano Vista

Brandon Ortega | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 23 Hawks signed to compete at the next level. That’s the biggest signing ceremony in school history for Volcano Vista.

Here’s a full list of the signees:

Boys Soccer

Keegan Monnheimer- Fort Lewis (Colorado)

Caleb Avila- Adams State (Colorado)

Jacob Schreiner-Laramie Community College (Wyoming)

Softball

Dayna Herrera-Arizona Christian

Jayci Johnson- Midland College (Texas)

Shay Saladin- New Mexico Highlands

Lola Tanner- St. Marys (Kansas)

Mackenzie Vela-Arizona Western

Cross Country

Stoney Cutchen-Utah State

Thomas Crowshaw-New Mexico State

Mariana Marquez- Eastern New Mexico

Track

Nate Diaz- Minot State (North Dakota)

Volleyball

Seraiah Morgan- New Mexico Highlands

Basketball

Sean Alter-University of the Phillipines

Baseball

Regan Hall- University of Illinois

Aidan Zacarias- Luna Community College

Adan Young- Lamar Community College

Girls Soccer

Elena Moya-College of the Southwest (Hobbs)

Football

Elliot Pasket-Bell-New Mexico Military Institute

Marcus Perea- New Mexico Military Institute

Gabriel Pino- New Mexico Military Institute

Latrell Treadwell-Missouri S & T

Nathan Wallin- New Mexico Military Institute