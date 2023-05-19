Albuquerque Isotopes enjoying long home stand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time this season, the Albuquerque Isotopes don’t have to pack their bags for a couple of weeks.

“It gets a little old going from city to city, so being able to be home for 12 days is kind of nice,” Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez said.

The ‘Topes are staying in the Duke City for a couple of weeks. They’re currently in the midst of a 12-game home stand.

“I mean, it’s really fun playing here and we love that the crowds have been great so far this year and honestly I love hitting here. The ball travels great,” shortstop Connor Kaiser said.

“We’re going to have the opportunity to be on the field a little more, work on the fundamentals a little more. So, at least at home, you get to make your own schedule. You get to come out here a little earlier, do some early work and stuff like that. So hopefully this will be good for the guys’ development,” Lopez said.

Lopez and several players have family in town for the next few weeks, so they’re looking forward to a day off Monday. They’ll be enjoying some time with family and, best of all, no major travel.