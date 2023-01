ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Sandia’s Steven West is the Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

He’s a two time state champ with a 4.45 GPA. He also won a national title at the Garmin Running Lane Championships in Alabama back in December.

West is the first boys athlete from Sandia to be Gatorade Player of the Year.

