HS Hoops Scoreboard: St Pius X wins at the buzzer

Brandon Ortega | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – High school basketball Berger Holiday Classic in Rio Rancho.

Hope Christian and St. Pius went to overtime.

But Spartans win, 67-66.

New Mexico High School Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday December 28th

Boys Results

La Cueva 74, Las Cruces 55

St Pius X 67, Hope Christian 66

Rio Grande 55 Santa Fe 52

Espanola Valley 47, Sandia Prep 45

Rio Rancho 75, Socorro (TX) 57

Artesia 62, Cleveland 57

Newcomb 58, St Michael 53

Valencia 65, Santa Teresa 44

Parkland 52, Alamogordo 36

St Michael’s 72, Portales 66

Spring Valley 67, Farmington 61

Los Lunas 62, Mayfield 26

Alamo Navajo 71, NACA 27

Belen 61, West Las Vegas 59

Hozho Academy 62, Jemez Valley 51

Highland 72, Ferris 52

Gallup 63, Taos 60

Kirtland Central 66, Piedra Vista 39

Bernalillo 92, Socorro 60

Pecos 66, Robertson 64

Girls Results

Valencia 50, Artesia 49

Riverside 54, Alamogordo 30

Los Lunas 36, Deming 29

Belen 48, Lovington 44

Kirtland Central 56, Roswell 34

Ironwood Ridge 49, Piedra Vista 29

Goddard 26, Albuquerque Academy 22

Espanola Valley 46, St. Michael’s 36

Organ Mountain 69, Highland 53

La Cueva 61, Mayfield 44

Hope Christian 62, Sandia Prep 31

Las Cruces 38, Carlsbad 30

Socorro 58, Bernalillo 52

Aztec 38, Wingate 31

