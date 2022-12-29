HS Hoops Scoreboard: St Pius X wins at the buzzer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – High school basketball Berger Holiday Classic in Rio Rancho.
Hope Christian and St. Pius went to overtime.
But Spartans win, 67-66.
New Mexico High School Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday December 28th
Boys Results
La Cueva 74, Las Cruces 55
St Pius X 67, Hope Christian 66
Rio Grande 55 Santa Fe 52
Espanola Valley 47, Sandia Prep 45
Rio Rancho 75, Socorro (TX) 57
Artesia 62, Cleveland 57
Newcomb 58, St Michael 53
Valencia 65, Santa Teresa 44
Parkland 52, Alamogordo 36
St Michael’s 72, Portales 66
Spring Valley 67, Farmington 61
Los Lunas 62, Mayfield 26
Alamo Navajo 71, NACA 27
Belen 61, West Las Vegas 59
Hozho Academy 62, Jemez Valley 51
Highland 72, Ferris 52
Gallup 63, Taos 60
Kirtland Central 66, Piedra Vista 39
Bernalillo 92, Socorro 60
Pecos 66, Robertson 64
Girls Results
Valencia 50, Artesia 49
Riverside 54, Alamogordo 30
Los Lunas 36, Deming 29
Belen 48, Lovington 44
Kirtland Central 56, Roswell 34
Ironwood Ridge 49, Piedra Vista 29
Goddard 26, Albuquerque Academy 22
Espanola Valley 46, St. Michael’s 36
Organ Mountain 69, Highland 53
La Cueva 61, Mayfield 44
Hope Christian 62, Sandia Prep 31
Las Cruces 38, Carlsbad 30
Socorro 58, Bernalillo 52
Aztec 38, Wingate 31
