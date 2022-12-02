HS HOOPS: Thursday, Dec. 1
NEW MEXICO HS BASKETBALL RESULTS – THURSDAY DEC. 1, 2022
GIRLS BASKETBALL RESULTS
Cleveland 37, Los Alamos 22
Artesia 58, Ruidoso 17
Valencia 30, Rio Rancho 22
Rio Grande 40, Ramah 36
Espanola Valley 36, St. Michael’s 34
To’hajiilee 65, Navajo Prep 23
Hagerman 57, Floyd 26
Springer 51, Kim/Branson 36
Escalante 38, Bloomfield 35
West Las Vegas 56, Wagon Mound 14
Bosque 69, Tucumcari 30
Maxwell 36, Bosque 25
Whitharral 46, Logan 33
MVHS 47, Hatch Valley 25
Navajo Prep 51, Whitehorse 20
Fort Sumner/House 45, Mora 6
ATC 35, Crownpoint 14
BOYS BASKETBALL RESULTS
Hobbs 43, Rio Rancho 42
Los Lunas 55, Carlsbad 54
Kirtland Central 66, Bernalillo 64
Valley 73, Fairfax 29
Crownpoint 56, Maxwell 37
Whitehorse 56, Pine Hill 33
Santa Fe Indian 40, Los Alamos 32
Tularosa 71, MVCS 51
Tohatchi 78, ECAOGCA 27
Rio Grande 48, St Pius X
Cottonwood Classic 68, Penasco 66
Tatum 55, Floyd 35
Reserve 32, To’hajiilee 30
Hot Springs 60, Dexter 23
Escalante 58, Wingate 52
Logan 64, Whitharral 25