HS HOOPS: Thursday, Dec. 1

By KOB

NEW MEXICO HS BASKETBALL RESULTS – THURSDAY DEC. 1, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL RESULTS

Cleveland 37, Los Alamos 22

Artesia 58, Ruidoso 17

Valencia 30, Rio Rancho 22

Rio Grande 40, Ramah 36

Espanola Valley 36, St. Michael’s 34

To’hajiilee 65, Navajo Prep 23

Hagerman 57, Floyd 26

Springer 51, Kim/Branson 36

Escalante 38, Bloomfield 35

West Las Vegas 56, Wagon Mound 14

Bosque 69, Tucumcari 30

Maxwell 36, Bosque 25

Whitharral 46, Logan 33

MVHS 47, Hatch Valley 25

Navajo Prep 51, Whitehorse 20

Fort Sumner/House 45, Mora 6

ATC 35, Crownpoint 14

BOYS BASKETBALL RESULTS

Hobbs 43, Rio Rancho 42

Los Lunas 55, Carlsbad 54

Kirtland Central 66, Bernalillo 64

Valley 73, Fairfax 29

Crownpoint 56, Maxwell 37

Whitehorse 56, Pine Hill 33

Santa Fe Indian 40, Los Alamos 32

Tularosa 71, MVCS 51

Tohatchi 78, ECAOGCA 27

Rio Grande 48, St Pius X

Cottonwood Classic 68, Penasco 66

Tatum 55, Floyd 35

Reserve 32, To’hajiilee 30

Hot Springs 60, Dexter 23

Escalante 58, Wingate 52

Bosque 69, Tucumcari 35

Logan 64, Whitharral 25