HS HOOPS: Tuesday highlights Jan 24th

Brandon Ortega | KOB

New Mexico high school basketball scoreboard January 24th, 2023

BOYS RESULTS

Cleveland 80, Atrisco Heritage 62

La Cueva 68, Sandia 64

Highland 88, Grants 41

Albuquerque Academy 66, Del Norte 38

St Pius X 58, Valencia 53

Kirtland Central 58, Bloomfield 50

Artesia 64, Santa Teresa 28

Gallup 85, Aztec 44

Miyamura 67, Shiprock 64

Robertson 43, West Las Vegas 36                        

Menaul 73, Tierra Encantada 23

McCurdy 54, Questa 28

ATC 54, Monte Del Sol 33

Maxwell 77, Clayton 67

Legacy 73, Santa Fe Waldorf 30

Sandia Prep 64, Cottonwood Classical 52

Navajo Prep 81, Crownpoint 40

Newcomb 82, Zuni 45

GIRLS RESULTS

West Mesa 64, Piedra Vista 42

Mayfield 53, Alamogordo 40

Santa Fe 48, Manzano 41

Farmington 62, Eldorado 54

Rio Rancho 44, Cibola 29

Hope Christian 63, Valley 42

Highland 40, Grants 37

St Pius X 31, Valencia 11

St. Michael’s 25, Santa Fe Indian 23

Laguna Acoma 53, Rehoboth Christian 37

Silver 49, Socorro 30

Sandia Prep 51, Cottonwood Classical 11

Mescalero Apache 32, Tularosa 26

Clayton 61, Maxwell 16

Questa 54, McCurdy 16

Deming 36, Immanuel Christian 35

To’hajiilee 47, Tse ‘ Yi’ Gai 9