HS HOOPS: Tuesday highlights Jan 24th
New Mexico high school basketball scoreboard January 24th, 2023
BOYS RESULTS
Cleveland 80, Atrisco Heritage 62
La Cueva 68, Sandia 64
Highland 88, Grants 41
Albuquerque Academy 66, Del Norte 38
St Pius X 58, Valencia 53
Kirtland Central 58, Bloomfield 50
Artesia 64, Santa Teresa 28
Gallup 85, Aztec 44
Miyamura 67, Shiprock 64
Robertson 43, West Las Vegas 36
Menaul 73, Tierra Encantada 23
McCurdy 54, Questa 28
ATC 54, Monte Del Sol 33
Maxwell 77, Clayton 67
Legacy 73, Santa Fe Waldorf 30
Sandia Prep 64, Cottonwood Classical 52
Navajo Prep 81, Crownpoint 40
Newcomb 82, Zuni 45
GIRLS RESULTS
West Mesa 64, Piedra Vista 42
Mayfield 53, Alamogordo 40
Santa Fe 48, Manzano 41
Farmington 62, Eldorado 54
Rio Rancho 44, Cibola 29
Hope Christian 63, Valley 42
Highland 40, Grants 37
St Pius X 31, Valencia 11
St. Michael’s 25, Santa Fe Indian 23
Laguna Acoma 53, Rehoboth Christian 37
Silver 49, Socorro 30
Sandia Prep 51, Cottonwood Classical 11
Mescalero Apache 32, Tularosa 26
Clayton 61, Maxwell 16
Questa 54, McCurdy 16
Deming 36, Immanuel Christian 35
To’hajiilee 47, Tse ‘ Yi’ Gai 9