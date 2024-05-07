Jaelen House invited to G League Elite Camp

Former Lobo point guard Jaelen House has been invited to the G League Elite Camp in Chicago, Illinois. The G League Elite Camp is from May 13-14, 2024.

CHICAGO, Illi. – Former Lobo point guard Jaelen House has been invited to the G League Elite Camp in Chicago, Illinois. The G League Elite Camp is from May 13-14, 2024.

NBA Draft prospects are given the platform to showcase their skills in front of coaches, front-office officials, etc.

Athletes, like House, will be showcasing all of their talent through different scrimmages and strength and agility drills.

If everything goes well for House at the G League Elite Camp, he could be one of the select players invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine later on in the week.

Former Lobo JT Toppin will be in the NBA Draft Combine this year too.

