Yovan Milla-Chevitz is 6'10 and 240 pound forward, and all he has done in the summer workouts has turned heads.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Lobos have a three member freshman class.

Jovan Milla-Chevitz is 6’10 and 240 pound forward, and all he has done in the summer workouts has turned heads. He is a big man that can shoot from the three point line.

Watch the video above for more from Lobo Insider Lee Faria.